Firm rounds off year with global award

Robin Melley and Gary Matthews from Matrix Capital Limited

Matrix Capital Limited has been named as the Financial Advisor Team of the Year in this year’s STEP Private Client Awards organised by The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Robin Melley, for the Shropshire firm, said the win was completely unexpected and they had been elated to even make the global shortlist for the prestigious title.

“It’s been an incredible year – with all the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has created, it would have been easy to see 2020 as a completely awful experience.

“But in fact, we’ve seen the business go from strength to strength, and we’ve achieved multiple award wins in the last 12 months, so paradoxically it’s probably been our best business year to date. The STEP Awards are recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the trusts and estate planning world, and they’re seen as the hallmark of quality within the private client professions.”

The awards are open to STEP members and non-members from right across the world, and they recognise and celebrate excellence among private client solicitors, lawyers, accountants, barristers, bankers, trust managers, and financial advisors.

Matrix Capital is among 23 winners from Canada, France, Jersey, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the UK, and the US, and the judges said: “Matrix Capital Chartered Financial Planners demonstrates excellence in client service delivery, with a clear commitment to transparency, technical advancement, professional development and education.”