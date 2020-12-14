World's first flying car makes journey to Oswestry

The world's first flying car made the journey to visit a business in Oswestry.

Mike Webb, owner of Shropshire Design and Print Solutions, and Andy Wall, country manager UK of PAL-V
Mike Webb, owner of Shropshire Design and Print Solutions, and Andy Wall, country manager UK of PAL-V
Inside the PAL-V flying car
Mike Webb in the flying car
Dutch company PAL-V has developed the first commercial flying car, the PAL-V Liberty – a compact two-person aircraft that can travel on public roads.

It visited Shropshire Design and Print Solutions on Thursday, where it was parked outside the unit for all to see.

The two firms have been working very closely together, with the Oswestry firm supplying corporate clothing and promotional merchandise.

Mike Webb, owner of Shropshire Design and Print Solutions, said: "We are doing some promotional work for them and they kindly offered to bring their flying car down to us to get a close up look.

"It's amazing – a stunning bit of kit.

"They have put £100 million into developing it."

For more information about the car visit www.pal-v.com/en

