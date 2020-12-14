Hollywood Bowl profits drop

Hollywood Bowl, at Bentley Bridge

The group, which includes a Hollywood Bowl at Bentley Bridge, Wednesfield, and an AMF Bowling centre at Shrewsbury, experienced only five months of normal trading conditions in the first half of the year and a five-month closure of the estate from March, followed by the reopening in mid-August with trading restricted by capacity limitations, 10pm curfew and smaller group sizes.

There was strong customer demand and better than expected performance in August and September.

Pre-tax profit fell 95.7 per cent from £27.6 million for the previous year to £1.2m on revenue down from £129.9m to £79.5m.

Stephen Burns, chief executive of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: "Our ability to deliver this performance while having the majority of the estate closed for almost half the year demonstrates the strength of our business and the outstanding efforts of our team. I would like to thank those who have collectively supported our response throughout this pandemic, which has enabled us to reopen in a robust position with a renewed focus on the highest levels of safety and customer service."