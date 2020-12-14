Couple hope to tune into Shropshire market with specialist music shop

Olivia Wild and Adrian Snood from Horsehay

Olivia Wild had been working at a London-based music shop for the last nine years before the pandemic hit, leading to her moving back to her home county Shropshire to open Windology in Much Wenlock.

The specialist shop on Bridgnorth Road opened the day the second lockdown ended and caters for woodwind and brass instruments, allowing visitors to try them out in a Covid-secure manner before purchasing.

Running the shop alongside partner Adrian, Olivia said: “We’ve both got a lot of experience in the industry, and being from around here I know there are lots of musicians in the area, so I thought it was time to move back home.

“It is a strange time to launch a shop, but it’s amazing to see how many people are coming to us for instrument repairs and they’re pleased to see this specialist knowledge, which would usually be found further afield, in Shropshire.

Having focused on music during her time at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby school in Telford, Olivia then went onto study music in London before managing the shop Howarth of London for nearly a decade.

Alongside Adrian on tuba and double bass, Olivia also plays clarinet and saxophone for the Band of the Mercian Regiment in the Army Reserves.

Olivia added: “Predominantly we sell new woodwind and brass instruments, but we also sell second-hand instruments.

“The key thing for us is offering the opportunity to try before you buy.

“We have an appointment-based system so we know which instruments they would like to try, all of which have been quarantined.

“The times are a bit uncertain but I’m confident musicians in the area will continue to support us.