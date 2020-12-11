Photo shoot helps promote Shropshire wedding industry

Models Shannon McNally and Harley Gregory

The event was held in Chelmarsh, near Bridgnorth, and featured a number of local suppliers.

These included Chouxlicious, Katachiefs, Feather & Fox, Blooms of Bridgnorth, Samosa Stop, Bottle Top Bars, Christina-Clare Photography, Dotty About Paper, Shropshire Wedding Video, Wedding Belles of Four Oaks, The Shropshire Macaron Company, Stylishly Classic Wedding Cars, and The Biscuit Baking Company.

Organiser Nicola Peake, of catering firm Chouxlicious, said: “It’s a really tough time for everyone at the minute, and the shops and businesses are receiving a lot of support which is fantastic.

“However, the wedding and events industry is also struggling, and this shoot was created to promote lots of amazing local suppliers.

“We can all have a moan about the lack of government support however that doesn’t help anyone, we need to keep going, show what we can do and plan for 2021.

“So we all worked together to create a vision of an amazing small wedding in a Covid-safe environment, I believe this will be the norm for a good few months yet.

“Everyone involved spent time and money to do this.”

Claire Loughead, who attended the event, added: “A massive well done to Nicola Peake. To organise and execute a wonderfully smooth day was a monumental task and she did it with ease.”