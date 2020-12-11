All jobs saved as garden machinery firm near Shrewsbury sold out of administration

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

All 22 jobs have been saved at a firm selling garden machinery after its operations were sold out of administration.

The joint administrators of Oakley’s Limited, which is based in Cressage near Shrewsbury, have concluded a sale of the company to Oakleys Group Limited.

Incorporated in 1994, the company specialises in the distribution of garden machinery, professional ground-care products and specialist golf equipment.

The company was placed into administration on December 2 after facing challenging market conditions and being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following their appointment, the joint administrators continued to trade the business whilst looking for a buyer.

All staff retained to assist with trading have now transferred to Oakleys Group as part of the transaction and the business will continue to operate from the premises near Shrewsbury.

Chris Pole, partner at KPMG and joint administrator said: “We’re pleased to have successfully completed this sale, protecting 22 jobs and safeguarding the future of the Oakley’s brand. I wish them every success in the future.”

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News