All jobs saved as garden machinery firm near Shrewsbury sold out of administration

The joint administrators of Oakley’s Limited, which is based in Cressage near Shrewsbury, have concluded a sale of the company to Oakleys Group Limited.

Incorporated in 1994, the company specialises in the distribution of garden machinery, professional ground-care products and specialist golf equipment.

The company was placed into administration on December 2 after facing challenging market conditions and being adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following their appointment, the joint administrators continued to trade the business whilst looking for a buyer.

All staff retained to assist with trading have now transferred to Oakleys Group as part of the transaction and the business will continue to operate from the premises near Shrewsbury.