MP presses minister for tank contract

An MP has called on the Government to award the contract to upgrade the Army’s Challenger 2 tanks to a Shropshire engineering works.

Defence minister Jeremy Quin meets the workforce at RBSL in Telford
Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Mark Pritchard repeated his call to defence minister Jeremy Quin to award the work to RBSL in Hortonwood, Telford.

The company has already secured an £860 million contract to build the Boxer eight-wheeled armoured car, and last year Mr Quin accompanied Mr Pritchard on a visit to the company.

The Government is considering an upgrade to the Challenger 2 main battle tank.

The Challenger 2 was built by Vickers Defence in the mid-1990s, and the proposed upgrade will extend its life to 2035.

Mark Pritchard MP

A decision on how many tanks will be upgraded is expected next year. Mr Quin told Mr Pritchard the assessment work on the contract had now been completed, and the Government was looking at the investment case.

Pritchard told Mr Quinn during a debate in the Commons: “The Minister will be aware of the excellent Shropshire defence engineers who have recently been awarded an £860 million project for the Boxer vehicle.

“Would he like to put on record his thanks to all those in defence engineering in Shropshire and perhaps allude to the fact that, should the contract be awarded in the West Midlands, it might be going to Shropshire?”

Mr Quinn said he could not comment on any forthcoming potential procurement, but added: “I can endorse my honourable friend’s remarks about the brilliant engineers and apprentices there.”

Mark Andrews

