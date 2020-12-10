Life Ready Work Ready partners with Ladder for Shropshire

Councillor David Wright of Telford & Wrekin Council

Life Ready Work Ready supports youngsters in the county by engaging with local businesses and encouraging school/business links in a variety of ways such as workplace visits, work experience, and school engagement events.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Our aim is to support businesses within our borough and to create the work force of the future by providing the right careers advice needed to inspire young people.

“We want to support our schools and colleges to better prepare students for the opportunities that exist locally and be better prepared for the world of work. To do this we are in constant contact with organisations to make those school/business links.

“We are currently supporting 35 schools and engage with over 3,000 businesses across the whole of Shropshire.

"Employers who we are working with us do ask us about progression and apprenticeships and it will be great to have the Ladder for Shropshire on hand to offer independent specialist advice and support.”

Amanda Carpenter, Ladder for Shropshire project lead, said: “I see this as a truly reciprocal arrangement; the Ladder is working with employers to encourage engagement with apprenticeships as a result of which the opportunity to explore school based work experience and school visits may be possible and these will be referred to Mark.

“The Ladder for Shropshire is a one stop shop already advising employers about traineeships and Kickstart as well as apprenticeships.

“So making these additional links is providing a more comprehensive service for employers. It is a real win-win.

"In the current situation young people are being badly impacted and we are calling on employers to come forward to offer opportunities to ensure that these young people are able to contribute to the economic recovery of the area.

"Just pick up the phone or email me to discuss the possibilities.”