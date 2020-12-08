New advisers to offer expert one-to-one support

Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub business support lead

More than 30 independent advisers will support the hub across its bases in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to offer one-to-one support.

The hub – the one-stop gateway to business support and funding which is delivered by each of the three local authorities across the area – says the move will help it support more businesses than ever before as the region recovers from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub business support lead, said the recruitment drive meant the hub could offer unparalleled support for the region’s business community.

“We know that recent times have been amongst the hardest this country has ever known for businesses and that the future remains uncertain. But these additional advisers will help us support more businesses than ever and offer detailed, personalised help.

“Our advisers bring expertise and knowledge across the full range of business issues. They can show you how to boost your sales, find the best finance and funding opportunities, get your marketing into shape and make sure you have all the right HR and health and safety policies in place.

“We have a number of highly-regarded business consultants who can show you how to get your business running as smoothly as possible, experts on export opportunities and digital and social media specialists in the team.