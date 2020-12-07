What a time to start a business! Will's big leap of faith

Will Keight has set up his own car accessories shop in Bridgnorth during lockdown

Will Keight described the decision to start his company during the pandemic as "a giant leap of faith", leaving behind a secure income and job to open Willz Motor Shop in Bridgnorth.

But for the 34-year-old father of two, it was a dream come true to become his own boss and serve the community as an essential retailer, selling vehicle parts and accessories and offering advice to those in need.

Learning a vast amount of his knowledge rebuilding an Austin Mini from the age of 14 with his father, Will previously held a job at BMW and most recently worked for an air and compliance company before pursuing the shop he said he had "wanted for years".

"We were going into lockdown at the time I first started to get the ball rolling with opening," said Will, who moved to Bridgnorth from Dudley two years ago.

"It was a very difficult decision for me – it was a giant leap of faith.

"Prior to here I worked for an air and water compliance company so for me to give up a safe role and income, it was a big deal.

"Luckily I've had a lot of support around me. I thought you've either got to go for it or worry about it and never go for it."

Based on Whitburn Street, the shop first opened just days before the end of the country's second lockdown.

Will added: "With everything that's going on right now, that was of course something to take into consideration.

"I would have had to really think about it if I didn't class as an essential service.

"To open and then possibly be thrown into lockdown again and forced to close would have been incredibly difficult.

"We've got all the precautionary measures in to make it as safe as possible, with signage, tape, hand sanitiser and screens."