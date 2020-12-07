Back to business for Shrewsbury shop owner who is making plea for people to shop local this Christmas

Belinda Griffiths at Wyle Blue World, Shrewsbury

Wyle Blue World, on Wyle Cop, welcomed Christmas shoppers as the national lockdown ended and the county entered under the Government's new Tier 2 regulations.

During the month-long lockdown, staff have been busy taking orders and doing deliveries.

But Belinda Griffiths, owner of the shop which specialises in premium ethical handmade wares from around the world, said it was great for the shop to be back open and business over the weekend had been brisk.

Shoppers back at Wyle Blue World, Shrewsbury, after the national lockdown

She has now made a plea for people to support the town's traders in the run-up to Christmas by shopping local.

Belinda said: "We are really excited to be reopening and have worked really hard to make our shop look absolutely fantastic.

"We would like to say a big thank you to everybody for their support during the lockdown, as we have been taking orders and doing deliveries.

"A lot of people have told us they will wait until shops open again before doing their Christmas shopping because they want to support their local traders, which has been lovely to hear."

Belinda Griffiths, of Wyle Blue World, Shrewsbury, celebrates reopening after the national lockdown

After a difficult year for the county’s businesses, Shropshire Council has also launched a campaign to encourage people to ‘Think. Shop. Buy Local’ over the festive period.

Research shows that if every adult in Shropshire spent £3.80 a week in local shops rather than with international retailers online, it would boost the county’s economy by £1 million a week, or nearly £4 million before Christmas.

The campaign will ask people to ‘think local’ when doing their Christmas shopping, and also promote and highlight – via a new website and through social media – some of the special activities and promotions the county’s towns are putting on.

Shropshire towns, villages and traders who are offering special events, later opening hours or other promotions are being encouraged to contact the council – on epuadmin@shropshire.gov.uk – so that these can be promoted via the Shropshire Council website and social media.