It’s no yolk – Scotch eggs are key says butchers

Butcher Darren Morgan is urging pubs across the county to serve Scotch eggs

Debate has raged on what constitutes a substantial meal with cabinet ministers Michael Gove and George Eustice wading into the row to insist the eggy treats do count.

Now Telford’s Morgan’s County Butchers reckons pubs, especially those who don’t normally serve food, should take advantage to enable them to get trading again.

Manager Lauren Morgan said the firm is readying itself for an influx of orders for the eggs wrapped in sausage meat and batter.

“Since the news came out that it counts as a substantial meal, we’re working more to get ready for the demand. Everyone loves a scotch egg or a pork pie. If it’s a loophole that’s there, I think pubs should use it.”