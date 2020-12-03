Telford and Shrewsbury garden centres bring forward date to cater for rush to get trees sparkling earlier

Milly Bracey looks at the Christmas Trees at Dobbies ready for Bring your Christmas Tree Home Day. Pic: Stewart Attwood

Dobbies usually hosts the event on the second Saturday in December, marking the most popular time for people buying their real Christmas trees.

But according to new research commissioned by Censuswide, on behalf of Dobbies, almost a quarter of Brits plan on putting their Christmas tree up early.

Forty per cent of those planning to put their tree up early are aiming to do this two to three weeks earlier than usual, and a quarter intend to put theirs up a week earlier.

Notably, young adults are the keenest to up the Christmas spirit levels, with over two in five of those aged 16 to 24 planning on putting their tree up early.

Dobbies has streamlined its Christmas tree varieties this year focusing on the Nordmann fir, which is grown in sustainable Scottish woodlands.

Pot grown trees, which can be planted in the garden post-Christmas, are already proving popular this year as consumers look for environmentally-friendly options.

And trees can also be pre-ordered online for home delivery.