Apprenticeship award winners receive praise from Ladder for Shropshire organisers

Pave Aways construction director Jamie Evans with managing director Steve Owen

The Knockin-based firm won the Education and Apprenticeships award in the Shropshire Chamber Business awards.

The title was awarded at the event that was held virtually this year due to coronavirus following an independent judging process that was also conducted virtually.

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “I would like to congratulate Pave Aways for winning the award and their commitment to education and apprenticeships. We are very lucky to have a local business with such passion for supporting local young people.”

Steven Owen, managing director of Pave Aways, said: “Winning this award is a huge boost for us all as it reinforces the efforts we’re making to offer education and training to young people and to build a sustainable future for our business.

"Our apprenticeship programme is a key way we bring on and develop young people. We currently have 13 on site and office based apprentices and trainees. Pave Aways is a member of The 5% Club, a national movement for businesses that are committed to investing in new talent.”

As well as the apprenticeship programme, Pave Aways was also recognised for its work with schools offering work experience, mentoring programmes, supporting current and past apprentices to give careers talks in schools and sponsoring school awards and competitions.

Meanwhile, praise has also been given to Mohammed Islam from West Midlands Ambulance Service who won the Apprentice of the Year award at the Birmingham Apprenticeship Awards. The awards were organised by Ladder for Shropshire's sister organisation, Ladder for Greater Birmingham.

Kevin Davis, chair of both Ladder for Shropshire and Ladder for Greater Birmingham, said: "May I extend heartfelt congratulations to all our finalists and winners and, of course, our overall Apprentice of the Year Mohammed for his work with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The judges were bowled over by the mature way he has juggled his job and apprenticeship training with being the father of three young children to complete his healthcare diploma and other qualifications.