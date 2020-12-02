New £500,000 store serves up 14 jobs in Telford

Sophia Munn, Lucy Muncy-Alves, manager Sally Hill, Alex Green and Isobel Breen outside the newly opened Co-op, in St Georges, Telford

Co-op said in addition to providing jobs and offering members and student discounts, its latest food store, in Stafford Street, St Georges, runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Sally Hill, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Telford and our new store has a great look and feel.

"We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services that will create a really compelling offer locally to serve our community.

“Co-op is committed to connecting communities and to operating at the heart of local life.

"That is why we want customers to know they can become a member of the Co-op.