Firm gives Christmas party coffers to children’s hospices

Hope House children's hospice

The funds from Anwyl Homes will assist Hope House children’s hospices to continue its vital work in caring for children and their families in Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales with life-threatening conditions.

With the usual Christmas parties cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a national charity campaign is encouraging companies to donate the money they would normally spend on their festive celebrations to a good cause instead.

Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes has a long-standing relationship with the children’s hospices, which includes Hope House in Oswestry and Ty Gobaith in Conwy, and chose the charity for one of its #xmaspartyheroes donations.

Catrin Dowdeswell, area fundraiser for Hope House children's hospices, said: “The current pandemic has had a significant impact on Hope House & Ty Gobaith children’s hospices.

"Our donations disappeared overnight, our shops closed and our events were cancelled. We currently face a lost income figure of £1.25 million as a result.

“We are looking to secure financial support before Christmas to ensure that the families we care for continue to receive the bespoke care they deserve.

"Only if our community comes together will we weather this storm and be there for every family who needs us.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Anwyl Homes as one of our founding champions.”

Rewarding

Anwyl has donated a total of £7,000 to five charities as part of the Xmas Party Heroes campaign.

Graham Anwyl, chairman of Anwyl, said: “Charities have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and many of their funding streams have dried up so the Xmas Party Heroes campaign is a fantastic way for companies to support good causes at this time of need.

“While many of us may have initially felt sad that we can’t celebrate with our friends and colleagues this year, knowing that charities are benefitting from additional funds is so much more rewarding.

"We really hope many more companies will get involved in this wonderful campaign to support their charities of choice.”

To find out more about the work of Hope House children’s hospices visit www.hopehouse.org.uk