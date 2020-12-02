Expert advisers to offer free one-to-one support for businesses in Shropshire

The hub – the one-stop gateway to business support and funding – says the move will help it support more businesses than ever before as the county recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub manager, said working with the expert advisers meant the hub could offer unparalleled support for the local business community.

She added: “We know that recent times have been among the hardest this country has ever known for businesses and that the future remains uncertain.

"But these additional advisers will help us support more businesses than ever and offer detailed, personalised help.

“Our advisers bring expertise and knowledge across the full range of business issues.

"They can show you how to boost your sales, find the best finance and funding opportunities, get your marketing into shape and make sure you have all the right HR and health and safety policies in place.

“We have a number of highly-regarded business consultants who can show you how to get your business running as smoothly as possible, experts on export opportunities and digital and social media specialists in the team.

"All the consultants are ready to help ensure your business can take advantage of new opportunities for growth and help our local economy to continue to flourish.”

To see how the new advisers can help visit www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk