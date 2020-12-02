Bridgnorth's second petrol station should alleviate road safety issues, says councillor

Councillor Christian Lea, who represents Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts on Shropshire Council, hopes the new provision will alleviate traffic issues

The Shell petrol station opened in Bridgnorth on Chartwell Business Park following more than a year of delayed construction.

It now features a separate area for HGVs to refuel and a convenience store open 24 hours a day.

An ATM is also on site and a Greggs counter will be opening within the convenience store in the near future.

Work was due to be completed months ago, but problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the nesting of sand martins during the summer months, delayed the job.

Previously, an Esso petrol station on Cann Hall Road served as the town's only source of fuel, and often brought long delays and traffic building on nearby roads.

Councillor Christian Lea, who represents Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts on Shropshire Council, said he hopes the added provision will reduce waiting times and safety issues caused by long tailbacks.

Councillor Lea said: "I very much welcome the news that an additional petrol station has opened in Bridgnorth.

"This has long been called for by local residents, with the Esso petrol station on Cann Hall Road having been the only petrol station in town for a few years now.

"It will hopefully eliminate the traffic problems which have occurred at the petrol station on Cann Hall Road and will bring some much needed competition in petrol prices locally.

"It is really encouraging to see much needed additional employment being created on Chartwell Business Park, with Screwfix also having recently opened in one of the newly constructed industrial units on the site.