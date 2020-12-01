Shropshire craft beer and eatery chain prepares for post-lockdown trade with support of new technology

The Tilly Raven in Wem

Craft & Jam owns six pubs, restaurants and guesthouses across Shropshire renowned for their contemporary British dining experiences, including The Malthouse and The Swan Taphouse in Telford.

The business will be supported by Langley Business Systems to implement a new ‘Smart Mobile and Pay’ solution to improve operational efficiencies and customer service whilst adhering to social distancing measures when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The historic 18th Century Tilly Raven pub in Wem was the first Craft & Jam venue to install the new system pre-lockdown and, as a result, was able to speed up its service and improve operations, leading Craft & Jam to roll out the system across its five other venues during November so they can run optimally when trading resumes.

Karl McGuire, managing director of Craft & Jam, said: “Implementing the Smart Mobile and Pay system at our Tilly Raven pub was so successful it made sense to install it across our five other venues ready for the busy festive season post-lockdown.

“The system allows us to provide great customer service whilst keeping both staff and visitors safe, and means our servers can take orders and receive payments from the table, all through one device, reducing the contact with multiple surfaces.

“The team at Langley Business Systems have made the installation process hassle-free and the training they have provided has been invaluable, enabling our staff to pick up on the new system very quickly.”

Richard Cox, managing director of Langley Business Systems added: “Craft & Jam is a very popular chain in Shropshire and we are pleased to continually support the team throughout the pandemic and beyond with our business technology solutions.