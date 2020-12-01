Shropshire architects design plan for growth

CEO Carl Huntley, MD Harry Reece, senior associate Ben Embrey, associate director Bryn Jones and senior associate Joe Salt – the new management team at Base Architecture

Harry Reece steps into the MD post at Base Architecture & Design as its founder Carl Huntley takes on a new role as chief executive to focus on mentoring and developing its team. Bryn Jones has been appointed as associate director with Ben Embrey and Joe Salt becoming senior associates.

Base was established by Carl in 2003 and has offices in Chester and Conwy in addition to its Shrewsbury headquarters and has built up a nationwide reputation for its inventive approach to commercial and residential design.

The firm works on large-scale residential and social housing schemes as well as domestic new builds including Grand Designs properties, extensions, renovations and refurbishments with particular expertise in historic buildings and achieving permission for new build properties in rural areas.

Commercially, it operates in a range of sectors including retail, manufacturing and education, leisure, medical and healthcare.

Harry, who will oversee the day-to-day operation and development of Base, said the new structure would build a strong foundation for the long-term sustainability of the practice.

“Carl’s extensive knowledge of design and experience in the industry makes him ideally placed to lead the personal development of our dynamic team. He will also have key responsibility for design reviews, allowing him to use his vast expertise in architecture to benefit the practice as a whole.

“The restructure has been carefully thought out to optimise the individual strengths within our team and allow us to nurture the talent we have whilst continuing to deliver the exemplary design and standard of service that we’ve grown our business on.

“We are already reaping the rewards of our new direction that is supporting the growth in our business that we’re experiencing even at this time when coronavirus is impacting on the economy.”

Carl added: “This is a new era for Base and a very positive move. My new focus will allow me to take an overarching view of design and work closely to enhance the skills we have in house.