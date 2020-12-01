Shropshire shoppers urged to ‘think local’ this Christmas and help give economy £4 million boost

After a difficult year for the county’s businesses, Shropshire Council has launched a campaign to encourage people to ‘Think. Shop. Buy Local’ over the festive period.

Research shows that if every adult in Shropshire spent £3.80 a week in local shops rather than with international retailers online, it would boost the county’s economy by £1 million a week, or nearly £4 million before Christmas.

The campaign will ask people to ‘think local’ when doing their Christmas shopping, and also promote and highlight – via a new website and through social media – some of the special activities and promotions the county’s towns are putting on.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “Sadly there is no doubt that coronavirus has hit our shops and businesses really hard this year – but that is why we are now urging people to ‘think local’ and give them a real boost in time for Christmas.

“Choosing to spend local will help local businesses and protect and create jobs. That’s why we’re encouraging Shropshire’s residents to support their local businesses in the coming weeks.

Encourage

“Traditionally this is their busiest time of the year, yet many have had to remain closed for the past month so it would be brilliant if we could get out and give them our support.

“We hope that the social distancing measures in our market towns, along with the free parking in Shropshire Council car parks from December 3, will encourage people to visit our local towns and businesses in the coming weeks and support our local traders.

“We appreciate it has been a hard year for all, but if every adult spent just £3.80 a week with a local business this Christmas that would give the county a £4 million boost.”

Hayley Owen, interim head of economic growth with Shropshire Council, also made an appeal for residents to offer their support.

“Businesses across the country have been following government guidance and implementing a range of measures to ensure people are safe while they shop, such as customer limits inside the store, plastic partitions at tills and hand sanitizing stations," she said.

“So in the coming weeks we are urging people to think local and in doing so give our businesses and towns a real and very welcome boost.”

Shropshire towns, villages and traders who are offering special events, later opening hours or other promotions are being encouraged to contact the council – on epuadmin@shropshire.gov.uk – so that these can be promoted via the Shropshire Council website and social media.