Recruitment company kick-starts charity’s 25th birthday campaign

Stuart Danks of DM Recruitment with The Movement Centre's Curtis Langley

The team at DM Recruitment, which offers staffing solutions across the West Midlands and Wales, is aiming to raise £12,000 towards The Movement Centre’s silver anniversary fundraising initiative.

Led by director Stuart Danks, staff have pledged to fundraise £6,000, with DM Recruitment matching this amount.

They are the first to respond after The Movement Centre team called on people to support its 25/25 fundraising initiative to mark a quarter of a century of helping children with cerebral palsy and other needs affecting their mobility.

The charity, based in Oswestry, turns 25 in 2021 and is aiming to raise more than £150,000 – the full amount needed to transform the lives of 25 children through Targeted Training – the only therapy of its kind in the world.

The individual cost to the centre of a course of TT is £6,250, with £156,250 being the total to cover 25 courses. With other sources of funding and contributions, the charity is able to support more than double this number of children each year, but this campaign will play a big part as the charity marks 25 years since opening.

Mr Danks said: “The Movement Centre is an incredible local charity in our area. The work they do to support children with movement disabilities is truly inspiring.

“It is a privilege to be in a position to support such a great cause, and one that may help the people we work with every day. We are humbled to be on board and hope that our pledge to sponsor the rehabilitation of two children throughout 2021 will help them to flourish.”

Helen Knight, development manager at The Movement Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful to Stuart and the DM Recruitment team for this generous and vital support.

“It’s a fantastic business and team – and we can’t thank them enough. As the first corporate supporter of our 25th birthday campaign, they have given it an amazing kick-start – and it really will make a difference to the lives of children with movement difficulties. We are living through very strange times, and the support of the local and wider community has become even more important.

“We’re now appealing for others to come forward and support us in any way they can. We’d love to hear from more businesses, as well as individuals, who would be kind enough to help us get to our goal.”