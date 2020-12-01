Ludlow MP praises Bridgnorth recycling plant

Philip Dunne MP, right, with Steve Mitchell, Director West of Veolia

Mr Dunne, who is chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, visited the Veolia recycling facility in Bridgnorth, which plays a key national role as the largest recycler of TV screens and computer monitors in the UK, employing 35 people.

Mercury is safely removed from LEDs in screens using two robots.

Mr Dunne's comments came as the Environmental Audit Committee published its report into Electronic Waste and the Circular Economy.

The report is the first published by the EAC under Mr Dunne’s chairmanship in this Parliament.

It focuses on how the UK could reduce its environmental impact, create economic opportunities and maintain access to critical materials by better managing and minimising its e-waste.

Mr Dunne said: “Repairing and recycling must become commonplace for electronics. For too long producers and vendors have been dodging their environmental responsibilities for the products they sell.

“In preparing the Environmental Audit Committee’s report into electronic waste and the circular economy, I was able to hear evidence from a broad range of expert witnesses, and visited the Veolia facility in Bridgnorth, which I was pleased to learn recycles some 15 per cent of the nation’s TVs at the end of their life.”

None of the tonnage processed at the site goes to landfill, saving about 3,500 tonnes of waste per year, with segregated recyclable materials passed on to approved processors for onward re-manufacture or re-use. This includes plastics, PCBs, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, glass, and mercury tubes.

Mr Dunne added: “As we all use more electronic goods, given the pace and scale of change in the technology of our gadgets, it is important we look at ways to reduce the impact of the waste created.