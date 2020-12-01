Logistics specialist invests in fleet

New tractor units

KRL, which is a member of Palletways, an Imperial Group company, and Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network have invested in two Scania 6 x 2 44-tonne tractor units to join the company’s 100-strong fleet of vehicles.

This comes as part of ongoing expansion and improvements to the logistics specialists including a focus on energy efficiency compliance within the fleet, and a vision for a more sustainable future.

Managing director of KRL, Peter Phythian, said: “This year has been a challenging one for all businesses but we feel fortunate to be able to continue to grow our business at KRL. By investing in our fleet, we are looking to the future, and continuing to provide the very best service we can to the customers we work with.”