Have your say on plans for £45 million Oswestry Innovation Park which could create 460 jobs

An artist's impression of the site

Shropshire Council is urging people to provide feedback on plans for Oswestry Innovation Park, which could be built on land east of the Mile End roundabout.

The park would be a new commercial development made up of 10 plots over a number of phases and will form part of a major transformation to the Mile End gateway to the town.

Work has already begun on levelling the land that would be used for the park.

It is hoped that the units will accommodate a large range of businesses from offices to distribution, with potential for a hotel, small scale food and drink operators, general industry and large storage.

A map of the proposed site

Councillor Steve Charmley, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “We have launched a website to gather feedback because the views of residents and businesses is vital to us. The proposed development has not been finalised and we want you to have your say and help us shape it.

“The site could be a real boost to Oswestry and deliver highly skilled jobs and attract new employers to the town. It has the potential to create 460 full time equivalent jobs once completed and when operational and fully-occupied, the gross value added will be over £45 million.

Gateway

“There’s so much happening at this gateway to the town and the Mile End junction improvement scheme will help facilitate this innovation park. We are committed to economic growth and providing Oswestry with high quality opportunities.”

He said the Innovation Park is set to be developed in four phases.

Phase 1 would include a hotel, two mixed use general industry sites and some small scale office units, one bigger office unit and three services units proposed to potentially provide a service station, small scale retail or food outlets.

Phase 2 would see 10 light industrial units and one general unit created, phase three distribution and office units and phase four would expand the site to the south.

Work is set to begin on the Mile End junction improvements in the New Year. This will see a second roundabout build easing congestion which the two trunk roads, the A5 and A483 join, and provide access to the site.

A planning application has also been lodged for a bridge which will span the newly diverted A5 north, providing pedestrian and cycle links across the A5 to from the proposed eastern Oswestry urban extension to the Innovation Park.