Castings firm sees new demand for machining facility to help sustain automotive supply chain

Phil Ward says Grainger & Worrall has been helping the restart effort in a number of industries

The Bridgnorth-based firm said the global automotive supply chain that sustains automotive production has been under increased strain due to the international lockdowns and variance on worldwide legislation that has hampered the ability of suppliers to continue operation, or to ship completed orders on time.

Phil Ward, Grainger & Worrall’s sales director, said: “We have worked with a number of major vehicle manufacturers to help fill in potential gaps in their supply chains, helping to sustain production as they have sought to restart or ramp-up production post-lockdowns.

“Unplanned stoppages to vehicle production can be hugely costly, both financially and in terms of reputational damage. With that in mind, a number of tier one suppliers have turned to us due to our ability to offer quick set-up and turnaround of line-ready components, offering high levels of repeatable quality. It has been a huge, cost-effective bonus for existing and new customers.

“Covid has forced people to analyse the way they work in a number of markets, including the automotive industry.