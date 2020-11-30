£5.4 million industrial scheme in Telford to create more than 200 jobs

An artist's impression of Pioneer Park in Telford

Located on Halesfield Industrial Estate, the scheme, known as Pioneer Park, will comprise three energy-efficient buildings offering 23,000 sq ft, 14,000 sq ft and 40,000 sq ft of space.

Redsun Projects has secured the funding package from West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) for the new scheme, which is expected to be home to more than 200 jobs once fully let.

It comes after the developer secured planning consent in June and acquired the five-acre site from Homes England in September, a deal which was facilitated by Telford & Wrekin Borough Council.

Nick Wightman, director at Redsun, said: “This deal is an excellent example of what can be achieved when the private and public sectors work collaboratively. Pioneer Park will meet the latent occupier demand in this area and bring further investment and jobs to the region.

"With the funding and detailed planning consent now in place, our focus turns to appointing a contractor with a projected start on site scheduled for the first quarter of next year.”

Pioneer Park is one of many schemes currently being funded from the WMCA’s multi-million investment programme to unlock and transform brownfield sites to provide much needed new commercial property, jobs and homes.

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “Transforming existing brownfield land into new homes, communities and businesses has been one of the real success stories of the West Midlands in recent years and despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic we have kept on investing in these regeneration projects.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak we have actually secured even more cash from Government for this work, and I am delighted we are continuing to help redevelop new sites like this one in Telford.

“As well as protecting the green belt, the redevelopment of derelict or dormant urban sites will also play a critical role in the region’s economic recovery from coronavirus. By funding schemes like this one we can help guarantee work for local firms while creating new jobs for local people.”

Ed Bradburn, investment director at Frontier Development Capital (FDC), which manages the fund on behalf of WMCA, added: “Over the last seven months alone the WMCA has approved over £27 million of loan funding for developments within the West Midlands.