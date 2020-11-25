Village market thriving despite difficult year

Scott Robson, of Wolverhampton, from Online Fruit and Veg, with (right) market manager Warren Prosser, during Lydham Friday Market

Lydham Friday Market, held every week in the village near Bishop's Castle, sells all essential items including fruit and veg, meat and bread.

Having operated throughout both lockdowns this year, market manager Warren Prosser said it had been tough but worth it for the customers support.

"People are still coming in because they feel comfortable with our system, they said they prefer to come here rather than big supermarkets," Warren said.

Selling with Covid-19 safety measures in place, Scott Robson, of Wolverhampton, from Online Fruit and Veg, during Lydham Friday Market, at Lydham & More, Village Hall, Lydham, Bishops Castle

"Everybody is appreciative of the fact we have stayed open during both lockdowns. It is a bit of familiarity for people.

"I stand outside restricting the amount of people going in. I only let a few in at a time so we can social distance. We have hand sanitiser stations throughout and as people go through the doorway.

"We are just doing what we can to make sure everyone feels safe."

The market is only allowed essential stalls, but following the recent announcement, hopes to get non-essential stalls back in the next couple of weeks.

"That will be good in the run up to Christmas," Warren said.

"There is a new fruit and veg stall after the previous trader retired. The new company, Online Fruit and Veg, do a lot of deliveries – they are based in Wolverhampton. They do markets everyday expect Sunday and Monday, and deliver all over from Staffordshire to Shropshire.

Lydham Friday Market

"When Paul, the previous grocer, retired we were panicking thinking who is going to take over and whether we could find another stall during this year. But it has worked out great."

A special Christmas market will be held at Lydham Village Hall on December 23 with food and craft stalls.

Warren said: "It won't be exactly like other years but we will try and make it special.