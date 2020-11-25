Bridgnorth financial expert bids farewell after more than 50 years

John Cannaby bids farewell to his time at John Cannaby Associates

John Cannaby said he started as a financial advisor for the short term, but now looks back on his 53-year career ahead of his retirement at the end of the month.

Having initially worked down the coal mines in Highley, he went on to work for some of the biggest financial players in the game, including Aviva – formerly known as Norwich Union – before founding his own business, John Cannaby Associates.

Having raised thousands for local charities through monthly quizzes during his time as a financial advisor, John said he would "go on forever" if possible.

"I went into insurance 53 years ago for the short term, and that's where I still am today," he said.

"I started in Bridgnorth and later went onto work across the country for Norwich Union.

"About 30 years ago I set up a partnership business and then most recently started John Cannaby Associates 12 years ago."

With a career spanning more than five decades, John said one of the biggest changes in the industry has been tighter rules and regulations.

"It's changed tremendously in terms of what you need to do, although the advice you give to people is very similar," he said.

"It's become very much about the paperwork, the regulations are enormous, although anybody doing the job properly will learn to live with those.

"My problem was as you get older, you have to do more and more exams and I found in my early 60s, my memory wasn't as good as it was."

Having finished cancer treatment in January 2020, John said he still plans on helping out with John Cannaby Associates once retired.

John, 77, lives with wife Elizabeth in their Conduit Lane home and enjoys playing golf in his spare time.

"I'd like to go on forever but you just can't," he said.

"We've got better people in to run the business than me now. I've always liked working with people better than me, there's always something to learn.