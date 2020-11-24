Two more advisers join Shropshire international trade team

Robert Rowlands

David Caine is a food and drink industry specialist, with a brief to help companies across the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership area.

And Robert Rowlands is a regional international trade adviser and e-commerce specialist, who will be working with companies right across the West Midlands.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s director of business, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome David and Robert to the team as we enter a pivotal few weeks for international trade.

“As part of their roles, they will be staging a series of virtual events in the coming weeks to share knowledge and advice in their specialist areas, as well as offering one-to-one sessions for Shropshire companies.

“It’s now just a matter of days until the UK officially leaves the European Union, so this is going to be a crucial time for international traders, and a busy few weeks for the team.

“Our export documentation and customs declaration specialists have been working hard to make businesses are fully prepared for the changes that are coming when we transition out of the EU.

“They have been delivering free countdown webinars, run by the British Chambers of Commerce, to explain the implications in great detail – and have more sessions planned.”