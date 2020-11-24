Sirane acquires global oven bags and film business

Sirane MD Simon Balderson

Terinex is a well-known name in the packaging industry, supplying a range of polyester products into retail, food service, airlines industry and more.

The Terinex manufacturing operation will be moved to Sirane's new factory in the Amethyst building in Telford. Several Terinex employees will also be joining Sirane.

The Amethyst building was opened as part of an expansion earlier this year which saw the firm add 32,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space in a unit close to its main site, which will also house a water-based printing press.

Simon Balderson, Sirane MD, said: “Terinex effectively invented the oven bag in 1975 and they have been the leading global manufacturer ever since. Their core business is dual-ovenable polyester bags sold in bulk packs for food processors and food service applications as well as retail packs sold through the major retailers.

“Terinex pioneered the development of tightly-folded bags which created the market for combined packs of sauces and cook-in bags. They also supply ovenable films for flow-wrap and a range of specialised products into airline and other markets.

“This is a very exciting development for Sirane. It will complement our popular Sira-Cook product portfolio and confirm our position as the leading global supplier of ovenable packaging. It will extend our product range and market scope as well as add many new opportunities for product development.

“The Terinex products are popular in every country around the world and we shall offer them to all our global sales teams as well as extend production of these products into our international manufacturing operations.”

Terinex oven bags and film business is Sirane’s second acquisition of 2020, having acquired Gloucestershire-based board converter Olympic in February.

Sirane is an innovative packaging development-to-manufacture company, with expertise in absorbency and material science. Specialisms include bags and pouches, absorbent products, board and dual-ovenable products.

It has four main divisions: food packaging; medical & healthcare; horticultural and industrial.