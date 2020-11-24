New farm shop and food centre near Oswestry gets go-ahead

Pentreclawdd Farm

The owners of Pentreclawdd Farm campsite and Christmas tree farm say the new venture, which will include an on-site bakery, butchery and dairy, will employ up to 20 people and boost tourism in the area.

Shropshire Council has now granted planning permission for disused buildings on the farm to be converted and extended to create designated areas for food production and other uses.

Previous proposals for the buildings to be turned into holiday lets to complement the existing glamping pods and caravan park were rejected.

A statement from Roger Parry & Partners, agent to the business owners Julian and Emma Morris, said: “The site at Pentreclawdd Farm has the relevant outbuilding to allow the farm shop to provide their own bakery, dairy and butchery products, this will allow the farm shop to produce local high quality home grown produce on farm and also provide a visitor location to watch and learn about local produce as a food centre.

“Other buildings will be utilised as learning and craft spaces so visitors can watch and participate in rural craft demonstrations, cookery courses and interactive displays on food production.”

Sourced

Visitors will also be able to pick their own fruit and vegetables from the fields and watch their meat being prepared in the butchery.

The majority of the produce sold in the shop and cafe will be sourced from the owners’ own farm three miles away, and prepared on-site. The rest will come from other farms within a 10-mile radius.

The statement added: “The applicant believes that Oswestry is losing its identity and valuable footfall and business to the town centre.

“The large number of vehicular numbers that by-pass Oswestry everyday are not attracted to stop. Visitors are faced with a Kentucky Fried Chicken, a business park and an Electric Substation. They want to get people stopping and interested in Oswestry.

“They believe that this farm shop and centre will give Oswestry this opportunity.

“The farm shop and food processing centre will provide home grown and locally sourced produce.

“With the support, they want this farm shop and food centre to create the traditional, historical and cultural entrance to Oswestry from the north, increased signage that makes people want to visit Oswestry will be paramount.