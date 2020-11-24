Lookers launches nationwide search for 180 apprentices in largest ever recruitment drive

Duncan McPhee with apprentices Nathan Organ and Nicole Tagg at Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury

They include two in Shrewsbury, two in Wolverhampton and two in Stafford.

The announcement represents the largest ever in-take of apprentices to the programme. The initiative, which now boasts an enrolment of 700 posts over the last three years, is seeking to recruit in a wide range of technology, manufacturing, and customer-facing roles.

Young people across the UK and Ireland will have the opportunity to secure an apprenticeship position to kick-start their careers in the automotive industry. The company, which has dealerships across the region, is particularly seeking to attract young female apprentices, to further build on the launch of its industry-wide Female Apprenticeship Network.

Duncan McPhee, chief retail operations officer, said: “Lookers is committed to apprenticeships as part of our continued investment to attract bright, young and ambitious talent into the business. We are delighted to offer 180 apprenticeship roles across the country, providing young people with the opportunity to build their confidence, skills, and experience in a dynamic and continually evolving industry.

“The Lookers Apprenticeship Programme has enabled our company to develop many high-calibre, talented individuals, many of whom have gone on to receive industry and national recognition. This investment also demonstrates our confidence and ambition for the future despite the difficult challenges of this year.”

The programme offers young people a wide range of roles across the country ranging from customer facing to service technician roles and the opportunity to work with some of the world’s most well-known manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover.

Matt Clay, group qualifications manager, who runs the programme, added: “It’s a testament to the success of our investment in new talent for both Lookers and our apprentices that we’ve been able to offer an increased number of roles this year. Not only do our apprenticeships enable us to help meet the future demands of our customers, we have also encouraged more young, talented women to join the business through this route.

“We are proud to have led the development of an industry-wide Female Apprenticeship Network to help inspire the next generation of female leaders in the automotive industry. Encouraging greater diversity in our next generation of talent is a priority for Lookers.”

Apprentices will join the business across a variety of roles, including service and parts advisors, service technicians and body repairer.