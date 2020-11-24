JLR looking for 300 apprentices to join business

The company has unveiled a new engineering degree apprenticeship in partnership with the University of Warwick to develop technical skills and knowledge across engineering. This will enable JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 at Wolverhampton, to continue to build its engineering capability for an autonomous, connected and electric future.

The new apprenticeship joins an established line-up of early careers programmes already offered by Jaguar Land Rover, including different options for school leavers, college and university students.

JLR is the UK’s largest automotive apprenticeship provider, accounting for about half of all UK automotive manufacturing apprentices. It is also currently ranked the fourth most attractive employer for engineering.

All the early careers’ programmes deliver on-the-job training with coaching and mentoring from the company’s experienced engineers. The degree apprenticeship combines real-world and academic experience, with the additional benefits of earning a competitive salary while learning – and no university tuition fees.

Transforming

Carrie Barber, talent and people capability director at JLR, said: “These are rapidly evolving times and the automotive industry is transforming to respond. Developing young talent is crucial to the future of our business and having diversity in our people at this stage of their career is pivotal.

"We need young people who are passionate about our industry and brands, who desire to shape a different kind of world and who want to work together with innovation. We design modern, tailored and up to date early careers programmes to ensure we equip our people with skills for now and the future, whilst providing a supportive and inclusive environment.

"Recent events have meant we have had to learn to do things differently and to be flexible. We will continue to innovate and digitalise, to deliver our early careers programmes during these times to ensure our people have access to opportunities and growth in a safe way.”

This new four-year programme will enable Jaguar Land Rover to train and develop potential engineers, preparing them for a future in product design, development or manufacturing.

The new engineering apprenticeship scheme follows the successful introduction of the digital and technology solutions degree apprenticeship in 2018, which was designed to build JLR's capability and skills needed to develop and deliver future mobility technologies.

Over the past three years, JLR has recruited almost 2,200 young people to its apprentice, undergraduate and graduate programmes.