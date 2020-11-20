Shropshire Chamber Business Awards: Alarm maker Aico named county's top company

Neal Hooper, managing director at newly-crowned Company of the Year Aico

Oswestry-based Aico won the highly sought-after Company of the Year award alongside further success in the Workplace Health and Wellbeing and Corporate and Environmental Responsibility categories.

The 20th anniversary of the awards were broadcast at a TV studio in Shrewsbury.

Other winners on the night included Coopers Gourmet Foods which won Best Manufacturer, Yarrington for Digital Innovation, Style Optique for Outstanding Customer Service, 7Video for Best Small Business, Pave Aways for Education and Apprenticeships, The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant for Business in the Community, and Aviramp for International Trade through Export.

In addition to the announcement of 10 business award winners, there was also a Shropshire-themed interactive prize quiz, locally-produced music, and an address from Chancellor Rishi Sunak who paid tribute to the resilience of the county's economy.

Mr Sunak said: “I wanted to pay tribute to all the businesses from Shropshire who are being recognised.

“This is the 20th anniversary of these annual business awards, and there has never been a more important time to recognise the determination and achievements of our business community.

“I know you would also prefer to be meeting up in person for what has become the biggest event on the Shropshire business calendar, but we’ve all had to adapt our ways of working in these challenging times.

“It’s fantastic to see the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce embracing new technology to recognise business excellence and success in new and imaginative ways.”

Full list of winners:

Company of the Year – Aico

Best Manufacturer – Coopers Gourmet Foods

Digital Innovation – Yarrington

Outstanding Customer Service – Style Optique

Workplace Health and Wellbeing – Aico

Best Small Business – 7Video

Education and Apprenticeships – Pave Aways

Business in the Community – The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant

International Trade through Export – Aviramp