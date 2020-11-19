Rishi Sunak to address Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Picture from the Chancellor's specially recorded video message

He will be paying tribute to the resilience of the county's economy, and praising the creative innovation of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce for organising the event as a live stream this year.

The awards are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. There are 10 awards to be presented – Aico of Oswestry, DM Recruitment of Shrewsbury, and Reconomy of Telford are shortlisted for the Company of the Year award.

In addition to the award winners, there will also be a Shropshire-themed interactive prize quiz, locally-produced music, and lots of other surprises.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “We may only be crowning our winners virtually, instead of in person, but these awards will still deliver the usual top-level showcase for the amazing companies we have across all corners of our county."