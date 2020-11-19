Event to showcase £12bn of investment opportunities in region

Sir John Peace

From Tuesday to Thursday, investors will gather for the Midlands UK Forum for Growth, showcasing £12 billion of investment opportunities across housing, transport, regeneration and green energy in the region.

As the first regional trade and investment event of its kind, the forum will bring together public and private sector leaders from around the world.

It is being led by England’s leading pan-regional partnership, the Midlands Engine, with the aim to achieve the region’s vision for greater sustainable growth and economic prosperity.

The event comes as the UK Government looks to drive forward plans to ‘level up’ the country with a 10-point plan for a green recovery. It will highlight the central role the Midlands can play in helping to execute the Prime Minister’s ambition to build back bigger, better and greener.

As home to almost 11 million people – more than Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales combined, the region drives 22 per cent of England's exports and generates £239 billion for the UK economy each year – an economy the size of Denmark’s. The Midlands has seen significant growth over the past five years, but for the Government to fulfil its promises to level up the region, regional leaders are calling for further investment across sectors such as green energy, digital and transport connectivity to help drive the growth that the country needs and to reach net zero.

Sir John Peace, Midlands Engine Chairman, said: “Right now, as the world continues to fight Covid-19 and we all face our own regional and national challenges, we also have an opportunity to build back stronger, better and greener. The theme for Midlands UK reflects this: ‘The Future. Ours to Make.’ It recognises that, as part of fulfilling the incredible potential for growth in the Midlands, championed by the Midlands Engine, investment in sustainable infrastructure, our region's businesses and our position at the heart of a green recovery are vitally important.”

Communities Secretary and Midlands Engine Champion, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, said: “A thriving Midlands Engine is essential to a successful UK economy, and will be vital to the recovery of the country from the pandemic as we all begin to build back better.

“That’s why the Government is backing the Midlands with the investment the region needs to grow its £250 billion economy. With the substantial financial support that the Government has provided, we can ensure that its businesses are able to fire on all cylinders and truly level up communities across the region.