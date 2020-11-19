Deliveroo creating up to 50 rider jobs in Telford

Food delivery company Deliveroo is to create up to 50 jobs for delivery riders in Telford as it prepares to launch services today.

The firm, which delivers food from restaurants and takeaways to homes, is aiming to give restaurants a boost in the lockdown.

It has been operating in Shrewsbury for some time and it expects to offer meals from more than 30 Telford area eateries by the end of the year.

Deliveroo's regional director Harrison Foster said: "Launching in Telford is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

"Telford has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.

"Deliveroo will also create work for up to 50 local riders and we are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

