Deliveroo creating up to 50 rider jobs in Telford

The company is planning to launch in Telford

The firm, which delivers food from restaurants and takeaways to homes, is aiming to give restaurants a boost in the lockdown.

It has been operating in Shrewsbury for some time and it expects to offer meals from more than 30 Telford area eateries by the end of the year.

Deliveroo's regional director Harrison Foster said: "Launching in Telford is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

"Telford has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.