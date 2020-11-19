Chancellor to address Shropshire Chamber business awards ceremony

Rishi Sunak

Telford MP Lucy Allan's website stated that Mr Sunak will congratulate local business organisations and networks for their efforts during the pandemic.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “We originally had plans for our largest ever awards event this summer, including a huge conference and exhibition, to mark the competition’s 20th anniversary.

"Clearly, this wasn’t possible in the current climate, but we were determined to create some form of event to reflect the amazing resilience and achievements of Shropshire businesses.

"We may only be crowning our winners virtually, instead of in person, but these awards will still deliver the usual top level showcase for the amazing companies we have across all corners of our county.”