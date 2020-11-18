Telford food supplier to the Queen undergoes management buy-in

Neale Hollingsworth from Dukeshill Ham Company

Dukeshill Ham Company, based at Hortonwood 30, was founded in 1985 and has been led by Neale and Sarah Hollingsworth since 1998.

The management buy-in team comprises executives Mark Gallagher and Andy Culhane of GC Investment Partners along with chairman Des Smith, former chief executive of Aspall Cyder.

Neale and Sarah will remain with the business and work alongside the new owners for the foreseeable future.

Dukeshill holds the Royal Warrant as manufacturer and supplier of ham to the Queen.

Mark said: "Neale and Sarah have done an incredible job over the last 23 years, creating a brand that is synonymous with the highest quality products and excellent customer service.

"We strongly believe in the potential of Dukeshill to become the UK’s leading fine foods brand and we are committed to maintaining the company’s core values in order to achieve this as we work alongside Neale, Sarah and the incumbent team in the next phase of the company’s development."

Neale added: "We are proud of what we have achieved at Dukeshill and the support we have had from such a fantastic team. It was extremely important for us to feel that we have selected buyers who share our ethos of quality in both products and service; we wish the new owners well for the future as Dukeshill continues to grow its portfolio of fine foods and its loyal customer base."