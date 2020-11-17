Export help at hand as transition deadline looms

Marches Growth Hub manager Emma Chapman

The EU Exit Programme will feature a series of free online events giving expert advice on a wide range of issues relating to the end of the transition period on December 31, when the UK’s current trading arrangements with the EU end.

The events are being managed by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and are open to businesses from all parts of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Marches Growth Hub manager Emma Chapman said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Shropshire Chamber in this collaborative effort to support the county’s business community as they face wide-ranging changes in the business environment.

“The programme will provide the latest information across a number of areas including recruitment and employment, trading relationships and regulation and is being provided free of charge to businesses in the Shropshire area.

“It will also offer advice and support aimed at boosting the resilience of businesses, encouraging companies to think about how to manage the risks and pursue the opportunities they encounter.”

The programme gets under way at 9am on November 25 with a 90-minute session covering data protection, HR, recruitment and employment of foreign nationals.

Paul Bennett of law firm Bennett Briegal will examine the implications of our EU exit on data protection, Jess Bailey of Team 4U will give an update on legislation surrounding the recruitment of foreign nationals and Niamh Kelly, of the HR Dept Shropshire, will talk about the HR issues which are likely to arise during and after the transition.