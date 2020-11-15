£6.75 million in grants available for Shropshire businesses forced to close during second lockdown

Business Secretary Alok Sharma

Shropshire Council has received £6.75 million to be made available for businesses which have been forced to close during the second lockdown period, lasting until Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

It is part of £215 million announced by Business Secretary Alok Sharma for businesses in the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Business that can apply are those who have had to close during this 28-day lockdown period, including non-essential retail, leisure, personal care such has hairdressers and nail salons, entertainment, sports facilities and hospitality.

Steve Charmley, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth said: “I am pleased that we have had our funding from central government for the business grant scheme to open covering this four week national lockdown.

“I would urge eligible businesses to get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can begin processing the grants and getting them out to you as soon as possible."

Three levels of grants are available depending on the rateable value of the business.

Business owners will receive £1,334 per four weeks if they have a rateable value below £15,000, £2,000 per four weeks if they have a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000, and £3,000 per four weeks if they have a rateable value above £51,000.

Shropshire Council said it will work to process any applications to the grant scheme as soon as they come in, to ensure this essential support to qualifying businesses is paid out as quickly as possible.

To qualify for a grant a business must be the ratepayer occupying a business premises on the rating list on the date of the commencement of the national restrictions.