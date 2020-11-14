Co-op partners with Shropshire-based Zoom Delivery to ramp up online home delivery

The retailer will ramp-up its online home delivery offer – including smaller towns and rural communities – with the new partnership going live in more than 50 towns and cities in Wales, Shropshire and along the Welsh/English border this month.

Orders are placed through Co-op’s own online shop with items picked from Co-op’s local stores and delivered on behalf of Co-op by Zoom up to 4km in as little as one hour – slots can also be booked up to seven days in advance. Customers can choose from around 4,500 products, and can track their deliveries in real time. In addition, deliveries are free from new stores to offer the service for the first eight weeks.

Groceries are selected by colleagues in Co-op stores in the community, which act as micro-distribution hubs locally – supporting local jobs as the retailer’s High Street stores benefit from online demand. A free Click & Collect service is also available through Co-op’s online shop.

Co-op’s partnership with Zoom has also rolled-out to towns in England, including Bridgnorth, Hereford, Ledbury, Leominster, Market Drayton, Oswestry, the Wirral, Shifnal, Telford, Wolverhampton and Worcester, with an ambition to reach 250 stores during 2021.

Matt Arrigonie, Co-op’s online operations manager, said: “We continue to look for new ways to innovate and expand access to our products and services to deliver a truly compelling offer for consumers. By collaborating with partners we can offer further availability, flexibility and choice to meet community shopping needs for on-demand convenience. Offering quality and value quickly, easily and conveniently is core to Co-op’s approach – delivering what our members and customers want, when and where they need it.”