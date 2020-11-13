Green light awarded for affordable housing scheme in Telford

Majestic Way site plan

The 6.3-acre site located off Majestic Way is being acquired from Homes England with the land sale being managed by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the Telford Land Deal.

Work will start on site within a matter of weeks and Living Space will deliver the construction contract in its entirety. The first homes will be available for occupation in 2021 and the project is anticipated to have a development value in excess of £7 million.

Steve Davies, managing director of Living Space Housing, said: "It is very pleasing to be working with The Wrekin Housing Group, Homes England and Telford & Wrekin Council to bring forward this residential development site, which is within easy reach of Telford town centre. This significant land deal was secured during the spring – in the height of the first UK-wide lockdown, when it became apparent that the global pandemic would see the demand for affordable housing rise to unprecedented levels.

"We are grateful for the support from all parties to achieve planning consent and our team have put the preparations in place to commence construction imminently. We will then be able to work with our local supply chain to deliver another 39 high quality affordable homes to The Wrekin Housing Group."

The Majestic Way site is located within the established residential area of Aqueduct, less than two miles south west of Telford town centre.