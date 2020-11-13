Bridgnorth company commended by British Chamber of Commerce

Sally and Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, which provides specialist business growth support to a range of firms and organisations in the county and beyond, received the accolade for its work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnny Themans, who runs the business with wife Sally, said the nomination, from the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, was made for the "incredible" contribution their company had made to businesses and communities during this challenging year.

“2020 has presented so many unforeseen difficulties and stresses and we’ve really thrown ourselves into the challenge of helping people tackle these,” Johnny said.

“We were honoured and surprised to be recognised as a business hero alongside a range of others throughout the country.”

Good2Great was part of Shropshire Council's Covid Recovery Project offering targeted support to businesses, either start-ups or existing companies, via Zoom meetings.

Johnny added: “We helped 20 businesses on this scheme and many more in other ways – by offering an emergency cuppa for our clients which means we are always on hand to listen and give guidance, especially appreciated during the pandemic, and we also set up the Growth Club to support businesses in a virtual environment and the Friday Hub, supported by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire."

Sally Themans also runs Love Bridgnorth on a voluntary basis and Love Wellington, sponsored by Wellington Town Council.

Through these two initiatives she provided a wide range of support for retailers in both towns by sharing information on grants and loan schemes, gaining valuable publicity for the towns and promoting the Let’s Get Local campaign.

She also helped businesses which had fallen through the covid support net, such as The Crown in Bridgnorth and Burwarton Show.

Andrew Corfield of The Crown said: “Congratulations on this award – much deserved.

“After weeks of not hearing anything from Shropshire Council regarding hospitality grants, I finally got some help and support from them and none of this would have been possible without the intervention of Sally. Her advice in pointing me in the right direction has really helped and I am so grateful.