National Express to support student exodus

Birmingham-based National Express and its sister company, National Express Transport Solutions, is coordinating a network of local coach operators to provide universities with nationwide, Covid-secure, travel during the student travel window between December 3 and 9.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “Organising a million students to travel home within one week poses a significant logistical challenge for universities and because coach travel is so flexible, we can help.

“We’re increasing capacity on our normal routes that serve university locations as well as speaking with universities to help them put on special services. We have the ability to quickly put hundreds of vehicles and drivers on the road and the expertise and technology to organise the booking and safe movement of students in line with the need for staggered departure dates set by universities.”

National Express, which operates bus services in the West Midlands, said its technology provides ‘touchless travel’ with online booking and mobile ticketing; alongside real time passenger volume monitoring and management, live vehicle tracking and contact tracing.

All coaches have significant Covid-secure measures in place including enhanced cleaning, reduced capacity, wearing of face coverings, temperature screening and additional air conditioning filters, the firm said.