In-Comm Training duo named as two of the Top 100 Manufacturing Professionals in UK

Stuart Dallaway pictured with student Bekki Phillips

In-Comm Training managing director Bekki Phillips and academies manager Stuart Dallaway have been featured in The Manufacturer’s Top 100 list, which recognises some of the most dynamic leaders and innovators in the sector.

Nominated by a 265,000-strong community of industrialists, the duo impressed a high-profile judging panel by the way they have helped apprentices and employers overcome the challenges of Covid-19.

This included introducing online training when the business was forced to close and ensuring the firm’s three academies reopened safely to avoid disruption to the learning experience.

In-Comm Training also introduced a 'Skills Pledge' to work with more than 50 companies to protect and increase apprenticeships during these difficult times and this has already resulted in the protection of over 100 positions.

“Wow, this is such an honour and a fitting endorsement of what our teams in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Aldridge have achieved in the face of unprecedented challenges,” said Bekki.

“It is so important that we don’t lose a generation of engineers to the pandemic and we are doing everything we can to support employers to continue to invest in apprentices, providing tailored support and more intensive online learning experiences.

“The Top 100 is one of the most prestigious manufacturing competitions in the UK and, having two people in this exclusive list, shows how important training is to the future of our sector.”

Stuart has been recognised as a perfect example of how important vocational learning is, having progressed from his apprenticeship with In-Comm Training in 2004 to academies manager.

In his current role, he is now responsible for the effective running of three world-class facilities in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Aldridge, supporting more than 750 apprentices every year.

His ability to lead by example and use his own personal experiences as an apprentice has helped shape the company’s apprenticeships and led to it securing Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating and long-term contracts with major manufacturers such as Doncasters and Gestamp Tallent.

Stuart added: “When I first started, I never thought I’d be in the UK’s Top 100 manufacturing professionals, so it just goes to show what you can achieve with hard work and commitment.