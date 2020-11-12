Christmas Market to go virtual in Bridgnorth

Business owner Toni Gross, who runs Made With Love Accessories, has launched a virtual Christmas market for traders in and around Bridgnorth

More than 100 businesses have signed up to the market and nearly 1,000 keen shoppers are waiting for it to open.

Taking place via social media, the market has been set up by Bridgnorth businesswoman Toni Gross and will go live at noon on Friday, November 20.

A vast range of businesses will be on show, including High Street shops, crafters, stores selling clothes and even a fruit and veg stall.

Toni, who runs Made With Love Accessories, said: "The Christmas lights in Bridgnorth are going to be turned on without any kind of market this year.

"Normally the market is amazing and such a good way for traders and shoppers to get what they need in the lead up to Christmas.

"The shops are obviously all shut due to lockdown at the moment, and there are so many different stalls and shops that we have in Bridgnorth which are all waiting to open, so I thought I could go about setting up a virtual Christmas market."

Having set up the page via Facebook at the weekend, Toni said she expected about a dozen shops to show interest.

"I thought maybe 10 to 15 businesses would be interested," she said.

"The following day we had over 60 and we now have more than 100.

"There's such a brilliant range, from hairdressers, card makers, jewellers and even a fruit and veg man."

The market is free of charge for traders and shoppers to use, and requires pictures of items for sale along with detailed descriptions about the item and how it can be purchased.

Toni added: "This will give residents somewhere to go and do their Christmas shopping. I've already had feedback from one person saying they'll be there with a mulled wine in hand."

The event will open at noon on Friday, November 20 and last until midnight on December 19.