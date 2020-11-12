Apprentices take up NHS roles

Claire Gonnelly, Megan Easter, Aimee Sellars, Fern Farmer, Emily Cousans and Rachel Butler

The students are working with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and received a visit at their workplace from course tutors who were delighted to see their progress so far.

The college has been working in partnership with SaTH for over 15 years, training apprentices in many sectors including business administration, healthcare, and engineering.

Beckie Bosworth, the college’s employer engagement manager, said: “It was great to catch up with four of our apprentices, and to see how they are coping with their new roles in the midst of the pandemic.

“Aimee Sellars, Megan Easter, Emily Cousans and Rachel Butler all successfully reached our shortlist stage and had a virtual video interview with our recruitment team, who were also working from home, as part of the process of getting through to the NHS panel for final interviews.

“Now they are in the workplace and we’re looking forward to watching them kick start their careers. I’m sure they will all continue to work hard and create a successful future in their chosen sectors.”

Aimee is a former Much Wenlock William Brookes School student who is now working in the nephrology ward.

“She had applied for two roles with the NHS, and worked with the recruitment team who could see her potential, her good work ethic, and her caring nature,” said Beckie.

“When the next role came up with SaTH, Aimee was instantly snapped up, and she is now a valued member of the team.”

Rachel, a former Shrewsbury School student, works in the cardiology, diabetes and endocrinology department.

She didn’t feel university would be right for her, and saw an apprenticeship as be the way to achieve her dream of a career with the NHS. The apprenticeship at Telford College meant she could gain experience, a qualification and earn at the same time.

Megan originally began a career in the beauty industry, but she now works in the hospital trust’s neurology department.

“Megan had some business administration experience and a lot of customer service skills, but she wanted to move into a new industry with a more admin-based role to develop her skills,” said Beckie.

“She is loving her new role, earning and learning, and said the career change has been challenging yet exciting.”

Emily previously attended Thomas Telford School, and decided an apprenticeship was the best choice for her so she could learn while getting invaluable job experience at the same time.

“She says she is enjoying her new role which is challenging and busy, and she’s hoping her apprenticeship will lead to a rewarding and successful career in the NHS.”

Beckie said during the apprenticeship team’s visit, they also caught up with two previous students who had now completed their courses and who were working as key members of the NHS team.

Emily Cousans and Claire Gonnelly both completed Level 2 business administration apprenticeships, securing a full-time role while continuing their training and progressing to Level 3 business administration.

Fern Farmer, supervisor of the medical secretaries’ team and office manager, helped to host the visit, and completed her own apprenticeship with Telford College in a Level 3 in team leading and management.