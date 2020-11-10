Web session to highlight business support during lockdown

The session will advise businesses on what support is available

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) is hosting the free webinar, which is open to all businesses, at 2pm on Thursday.

The panel will include human resources specialist, Niamh Kelly of The HR Dept, Hayley Owen, interim Head of Economic Growth at Shropshire Council, Kevin Lockwood, manager of Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, and Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID.

They will be discussing the grants which are currently available, giving advice about what steps businesses should be taking, and answering any questions from business owners.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said the events are useful for firms to find out about the support available.

She said: “We have hosted a number of online events since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Many of our members run shops or hospitality businesses in the centre of Shrewsbury, and the pandemic has been an incredibly tough time.

“Webinars like this are a great way of finding out about the support which is available, as well as just being a good chance to hear from other traders about how they are coping and their concerns at the moment.

“The panel of experts have a great deal of knowledge and experience, so I am sure it will prove to be a useful session for everyone.”

People can submit questions in advance by emailing info@shrewsburybid.co.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #AskShrewsburyBID, or live during the webinar.